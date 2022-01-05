Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who shot a man after trying to carjack him at Oxford Circle.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Fanshawe Street just after 8 pm Tuesday.

According to police, an unknown man walked up to a rideshare driver, 29, pointing a gun at him, and demanded the vehicle. The man quickly drove off, but police say that when the suspect fired two shots, hitting the rear of the car and grazed the victim back. The victim is expected to be okay.

No Arrests have been made at this time.