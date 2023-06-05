The 51st Annual American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon will be making it’s away across the Ben Franklin Bridge and all the way to Atlantic City, NJ, this Sunday.

Spanning over 66 miles, members of the American Cancer Society, athletes, and all participants will be riding for a world without cancer.

Starting at 6:00 a.m., riders will cross the Ben Franklin Bridge and bike all the way to Atlantic City, New Jersey, raising money for the American Cancer Society’s goal of $1,300,000.

You can register to ride, and make a donation, here.