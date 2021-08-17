Richie Ashburn fouls off pitches, hits fan twice – 8/17 in history

Today in 1957, Phillies legend Richie Ashburn hit Phillies fan Alice Roth with a foul ball. The ball broke her nose. As she was being put on a stretcher, another Ashburn foul ball hit her again. The second one reportedly broke her leg. After this, Roth stopped sitting behind home plate at Connie Mack Stadium, opting instead for the left field bleachers.



Other things on this date…

1939 – “The Wizard of Oz” premiered

1969 – Woodstock closed. Among the performers on the final day … Jimi Hendrix, Joe Cocker, CSN&Y and Sha Na Na

1972 – Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton won his 15th straight game, on the way to 27 wins for the season. The Phillies only won 59 games that season. Carlton’s wins accounted for 45% of the team’s victories, which is still a record.



Birthdays:

Robert Deniro is 78

Sean Penn is 61

Belinda Carlisle is 63

Donnie Wahlberg is 52





