Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who gives information leading to a man arrest and conviction.

The incident happened on May 30th, 2021, at about 2:25 am, in the 1000 block of W. Olney Avenue.

Police say a 38-year-old man was shot dead by a man who gave him a hug in a surveillance video. The male was last observed fleeing on foot northbound on 10th Street from Olney Avenue after the incident, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit 215-686-3334/3335 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.