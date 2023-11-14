Thanksgiving is less than 10 days away and while you may be looking forward to that delicious turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce, you may also be thinking about the leftovers and what you can do with them.

This morning we enlisted the help of Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey aka ‘The Grill Dads’ to show us a unique ‘Turkey, cranberry, Brie, and egg grilled cheese breakfast sandwich’ made from Thanksgiving leftovers that may be even more tasty than the original Thanksgiving Day meal.

Turkey

Cranberry Sauce

Brie Cheese

Overeasy egg

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

As best friends for more than 20 years, Ryan and Fey took their passion for cooking and grilling and won the Food Network’s Guy’s Big Project show, hosted by Guy Fieri. With their fun charismatic personalities, their life experiences of being fathers to young children, and a slew of recipes up their sleeves, the iconic duo launched their own Food Network series, and ‘the Grill Dads Outrageous, Super Awesome, Totally Tasty Food Extravaganza Show’ was born.

You can find more recipes and information about ‘The Grill Dads’, here.