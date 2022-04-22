April is Autism Acceptance Month and according to data from Autism Speaks, the unemployment rates for those diagnosed with autism is nearly 85%.

Monkey’s Uncle, a retro T-shirt boutique located in downtown Doylestown, is working to change that.

A major focus for the store is to give real world job training to special needs young adults through what it calls “Monkey on a Mission.”

In addition to learning retail skills, Monkey’s Uncle is teaching students graphic design, printing, and production of their own artwork.

“For us, it’s about being ingrained in the community and having the opportunities to give back as much as we can,” said co-owner Derrick Morgan.

You can visit Monkey’s Uncle at 123 S. Main Street in Doylestown or online here.