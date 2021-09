Researchers say they’ve figured out why people go so crazy over pumpkin spice. It turns out, love for pumpkin spice flavored things isn’t really about the taste, as much as it is about the smell.

Johns Hopskins researchers say the smell of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger triggers a cozy feeling. The smell can also be associated with good memories and can trigger nostalgia. Even reading smell-related words like ‘pumpkin spice’ can recall a good memory.