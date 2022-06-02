14-year-old girl not wanting to be with live in her foster home runs away

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on May 31, 2022.

Police say 14-year-old Dana Reid was last seen leaving her home on the 6800 block of Ardleigh Street around 5:00 pm.

Reid was last seen wearing a black sweater, white shorts, black pants, and black shoes, police say. She may be in Southwest Philadelphia or the Chester area, police say.

On Wednesday, Reid’s sister, Qukeya Wesley, 29, said, ” My sister went to the police station Wednesday and told them she didn’t want to go back to her foster home.”

Wesley told PHL17’s Doc Louallen that Detective Gomez called her Wednesday at 9:55 pm, saying Reid ran away from the station.

” To my sister Dana Reid I love you, Wesley said. You were never forgotten. I’ve tried for five years to bring you into my home to show you the love you deserve. If somehow you hear this message, please reach out to me or go to the police and tell them you want to see your sister.”

Reid has been staying in a group home for the past five years. Wesley says she just finished the process of adopting her by the summer.

READ MORE: Man dead, shot multiple times in the face in Fairhill

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Reid.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc