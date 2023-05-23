Do you ever miss playing Double Dutch during recess in school?

Well there’s a weekly club in Germantown where the fun of Double Dutch never stopped.

Meeting each week on Fridays at 6 p.m., the 40+ Germantown Double Dutch Club knows the secret to staying fit and having fun.

Started in 2016 in Chicago, the 40+ Double Dutch Club has become a nationwide fitness movement full of motivated women who love to have fun!

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited the Simon Recreation Center this morning to join in on the fun.

You can find out more information about the 40+ Double Dutch Club, here.