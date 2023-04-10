Have you ever wished you could go back to your childhood and play old-school arcade games all day? Well there’s a place in South Jersey that lets you do just that and so much more!

The Ram Arcade Museum in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has all the best arcade games from the 1970s, 1980,s and 1990’s which are better known as the ‘golden era of arcade’.

From iconic games like Asteroids, Pacman, Frogger, and more, there’s a reason the Ram Arcade is called a museum. And the best part? You don’t need quarters to play the games!

The arcade operates based on an entrance fee so all you have to do is decide how long you want to spend there, pay for that amount of time, and then have fun playing games and reminiscing on your childhood. Prices start at $8 per hour, $12 for two hours, and $15 for a full day pass.

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited the arcade this morning to give us a preview of what’s inside.

You can find out more information, here