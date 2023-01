Longtime Philly radio personality Tommy McCarthy joined Jason Lee to talk about the life and legacy of The Geator With The Heater, The Boss with the Hot Sauce, Jerry Blavat. The Radio and Music legend had a major impact on both of their lives. Tommy talks about what made The Geator a special talent, and a special person. If you want to pay respects to Blavat, funeral information is included here too.

