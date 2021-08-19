Relive the 80’s with iconic video games at the Ram Arcade In Haddonfield PHL17 News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Aug 19, 2021 / 09:20 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 19, 2021 / 09:20 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP A new arcade in South Jersey ready to take you back in time. It’s a true 1980’s arcade experience, with games like Asteroids, Pac Man, Frogger and more. Alex Butler gives us a closer look inside the Ram Arcade in Haddonfield! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction