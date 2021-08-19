Relive the 80’s with iconic video games at the Ram Arcade In Haddonfield

PHL17 News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new arcade in South Jersey ready to take you back in time.

It’s a true 1980’s arcade experience, with games like Asteroids, Pac Man, Frogger and more.

Alex Butler gives us a closer look inside the Ram Arcade in Haddonfield!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story