MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials temporarily closed the Rehoboth Bay to shellfish harvesting Tuesday after thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater spilled from a residential sewer line.

The moratorium applies to harvesting oysters, clams and mussels, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said in a news release. It will be in effect for 21 days unless further spills occur.

The spill happened when a plumbing contractor cut a sewer line in Mariner’s Cove mobile home park in the Long Neck area of Sussex County, officials said. Natural Resources Police immediately dispatched an officer when the spill was reported Tuesday morning and the spill had stopped.

Officials also warned people to limit their contact with water in the bay, particularly the waters near the site of the spill.