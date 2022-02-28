As Philadelphia’s population changes and diversity grows, its important for voting districts to reflect that change.

A process known as re-districting is helping to evenly distribute voting power to black communities.

Philadelphia is proudly one of the most -diverse cities in America. The 2020 census revealed a black and African American majority. But communities of color are mis-represented.

“Ninety percent of our state legislator is white. But when you look at the representation of those communities, those populations, we haven’t grown in the same way inside of power in the state house.” Says Salewa Ogunmefun Executive Director of Pennsylvania Voice, a civic engagement movement focus on racial reflective democracy.

States are broken down into voting districts. Every district is given the same power but rural districts have smaller populations meaning the individual voter holds more weight than voters in densely populated districts. Therefore, crucial decisions about schools and minimum wage made in Harrisburg may not reflect the interests of black communities in Philadelphia.

“The way that has been represented in the state house is Philadelphia doesn’t have what it needs to be the first class city it truly is.” Says Salewa Ogunmefun . She believes the power can be brought back to communities of color through re-districting.

Using data from the census, municipal district maps are re-drawn to accurately reflect population changes and racial diversity. So, when it comes time to elect officials, people of color can feel more confident in their vote’s power.

“We want to make sure democracy is as inclusive as possible for the most amount of people.” Says Salewa Ogunmefun