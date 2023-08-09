The Food and Drug Administration has made a historic change this week on the eligibility screening process for people wishing to donate blood.

Prior to this change, the FDA had a decade-long rule which prohibited gay and bisexual men from donating blood due to the risk of transfusion- transmitted HIV. Now, after years of science-driven data, the FDA is has adapted a new rule where all donors will answer the same eligibility screening questions regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

On Tuesday, the American Red Cross adapted this new policy and is now welcoming more donors into its blood donation center.

Stefanie Arcangelo, interim CEO of Red Cross Southeastern PA talked with PHL17’s Amanda VanAllen about this historic change.

Andrew Goldstein, a cancer researcher from Los Angeles, who was a regular blood donor in his younger years before he became ineligible to be a donor feels proud and excited to be able to donate and give blood again, “There’s so much in the world that you can’t help with, and you sometimes have to see people going through difficult times, but something like giving blood feels like something so small that you can do, and it means a lot to me that I’ll be able to do that again,” said Andrew.

