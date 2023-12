It’s setting up to be a record-breaking year for holiday travel at Philadelphia International Airport. AAA expects that 115 million Americans will travel over Christmas and New Year’s as airports are expected to be the busiest they’ve ever been.

PHL17’s Alyssa Cristelli talked with travelers on Friday as they prepared to head out for the holidays.

Airports Expected to Be the Busiest They’ve Ever Been for the Holidays with Second Highest Year-end Travel Forecast Since AAA Began Tracking in 2000