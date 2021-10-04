Recognize this Man? No One Else Did

This may come as a shock to many Rolling Stones fans, Mick Jagger went unrecognized when he got a drink at a North Carolina bar before a concert. You would think that Mick Jagger gets noticed everywhere he goes but you’d be wrong. Last week he went to a bar in Charlotte just before the Rolling Stones’ concert later that night. He went totally unnoticed. He tweeted out this picture of himself at the “Thirsty Beaver Saloon” drinking a beer all by himself. The 78-year-old rock legend finished his beer and left.

