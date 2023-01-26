January 27th is Holocaust Remembrance Day, and today the Weitzman National Museum of American History is hosting a special film screening of “Rebuilt From Broken Glass”.

“Rebuilt From Broken Glass” is a film about about Holocaust survivor Fred Behrend’s incredible life and reunion with a childhood friend lost during the war.

Emily August, Chief Public Engagement Officer, and Rachel Berger, the Museum’s Major Gifts and Corporate Giving Officer, and first generation American and the grandchild of Holocaust survivors, joined us on the show to talk about the screening of the film and why Holocaust Remembrance Day is so important.

You can find out more about the film screening and buy tickets for the Weitzman Museum here.