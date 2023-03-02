Celebrate Read Across America Week with the Free Library of Philadelphia! Beginning on March 2nd, the week acknowledges the value of literacy in the United States.

“Read by 4th is one of the library’s organizations and it really is the groundwork of promoting literacy in Philadelphia. It is a movement in Philadelphia because we have some challenges around reading,” said Kimberly Garrison from the Free Library of Philadelphia.

According to Kimberly, 60% of fourth graders in Philadelphia are not reading on grade level.

For more information on how to get involved with Read by 4th, click here.