Philadelphia (WPHL)– It’s officially Girl Scout Cookie season! And if you’re looking to buy some cookies this year, there’s a new flavor to get excited about!

Raspberry Rally, is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolaty coating.

By look, the cookie has a striking resemblance to the “Thin Mint” but Girl Scouts say, “These cookies have a delicious taste that’s all their own. They’re sure to become a new favorite.”

Raspberry Rally is an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and shipped directly to your home.

So before you place an order, make sure to find a local Girl Scout and place an order with her.

You can find out more information here.