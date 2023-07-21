A triple shooting in Olney has claimed the life of a young rap artist from Montgomery County.

Police say 25-year-old Devin Spady better known as his artist name, ‘YNG Cheese’ was killed in a triple shooting at 8:30pm on 5800 Macher St in Olney.

Spady was rushed to Einstein Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back. He was later pronounced dead at 8:39pm.

Spady was the oldest son of Philly rapper and podcast-host Gillie da King.

Gillie’s cousin and co-podcast-host, Wallo took to social media to express his condolences for the tragic killing of his nephew.

“Lil Cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you. Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life Cheese. I got your father, Rest Well! “, Wallo said.

The other two victims were shot in the right leg and left leg, respectively. Both are currently in stable condition.

No arrest has been made but police say the offender is described as a male who is light in complexion, possibly Hispanic or Black, wearing a black mask, and a white jacket.

At this point no weapon has been recovered and the motive is not know.

Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide unit at 215-686-3334/3335.