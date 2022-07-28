aydayoungan performs onstage during Pandora SXSW 2018 on March 14, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Pandora)

BOGALUSA, La. (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a well-known Louisiana rapper man in Bogalusa Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 600 block of Superior Avenue around 5:50 pm.

According to police, 24-year-old Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan was shot an unknown amount of times. Police rushed the victim to Our Lady of the Angels Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead around 11:00 pm.

The victim’s father, Kenyatta Scott Sr., was shot at an unknown location, police say. Medics transported the victim to Our Lady of the Angels Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

Scott, a famous rapper known for his song ‘23 Island,’ which has over 170m views on YouTube, was released from prison on June 16, 2022.

Bogalusa Police Department officers stopped Scott on October 28, 2021, due to his car possessing a switched license plate, according to court documents. Police found marijuana and firearms inside the vehicle he was in.

Scott pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment that charged him with possessing a firearm while under indictment or felony. Scott served seven months in jail and was determined to focus on making music.

The young rapper was also known for his back-and-forth confrontations with another young Louisiana rapper, NBA Youngboy.

Police urge the public to contact the Detective Division at 985-732-6238 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.