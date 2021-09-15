Ramen Stepping into the Soda Game

Here’s something you might have wished you had in college. You can now pair your “cup noodles” ramen with flavored sodas. In honor of the food’s 50th anniversary, the company is releasing a series of four ramen-flavored soft drinks. They include cup noodle, seafood, curry and chili tomato. The cup noodle flavor is apparently a ginger-ale style drink but with hints of a salty sauce and pepper. Seafood soda is a cream soda with a hint of seafood. The curry flavor will resemble a cola with curry spices. The chili tomato soda has a tomato base with a ‘light tingle’. You can put in a pre-order now on Amazon.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction