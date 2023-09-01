Many are calling for justice, after a Philadelphia police officer shot and killed 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry. A rally took place yesterday, so that friends, family and the community could gather and make their voices heard.

The initial police report said Irizarry had a knife in his hand when officers approached his car, and he proceeded to lunge at the officers. But surveillance footage shows a much different story.

Irizarry never left his car. Officer Mark Dial actually shot through the driver’s side window, killing Irizarry. The victim’s family members recently watched the officer’s body camera footage of the shooting, and they are demanding action.