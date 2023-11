Raising Cane’s is teaming up with the Women’s Animal Center for their Annual Holiday Plush Puppy fundraiser.

From now until December 31, Raising Cane’s will sell limited-edition Plush Puppies inspired by Rockefeller Tree and the New Year’s Ball Drop at Times Square.

All proceeds go towards the Women’s Animal Shelter in Philadelphia.

Plush puppies are available for purchase at any location for $9.99 plus tax or online here.