Over 28,000 participants ran down Broad Street during the 43rd annual Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run this Sunday.

The annual 10-mile run, featured historic course records, and a brand new awards category for non-binary runners.

“I was thrilled to celebrate runners’ return to Broad Street for Philadelphia’s iconic road race. Thank you to all the staff and volunteers who made it possible, and congratulations to all of our 2023 runners!” said Mayor Jim Kenney, who congratulated winners at the finish line.

The 2023 Broad Street Run started on N. Broad Street and W. Fisher Avenue and made its way past Temple University, City Hall, the Academy of Fine Arts, the Sports Complex, and all the way to the Lincoln Financial Field.

2023 Award winners:

Wheelchair- Female: Emelia Perry – 40:29

Wheelchair- Male: Tony Nogueira – 39:43 Patrick McCloskey – 01:05:40 Jim Thompson – 01:09:53 Benjamin Baker – 01:12:09

Female: Cynthia Limo – 50:54 (course record) Amber Zimmerman – 52:15 Sarah Naibei – 52:55 Weynshet Weldetsadik – 53:23 Mercy Chepkurui – 53:41

Male: Raymond Magut – 45:14 (course record) Panuel Mkungo – 45:37 Aidan Reed – 46:02 (First American) James Ngandu – 46:29 Shadrack Keter – 46:48

Non-binary: Cain Leather – 53:31 (course record) Peter McLaughlin – 01:00:14 Winter Parts – 01:00:14 Josh Fernandez – 01:02:27 Jacklyn Vasko – 01:08:23

First Philadelphians: Joseph Maguire – 50:21 Amber Zimmerman – 52:15 Cain Leather – 53:31



Congratulations to all the Independence Blue Cross winners and especially PHL17’s very own Monica Cryan and Amanda VanAllen who did the Broad Street Run this year.