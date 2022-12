Stratus Rooftop Lounge, located on the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City, is bringing back its monthly quizzo series slated for tonight and hosted by burlesque star Lelu Lenore. Expect an edgy trivia night during happy hour, complete with complimentary champagne and quizzo questions leading to a variety of prizes. Visit https://stratuslounge.com/ for more.

