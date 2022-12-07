Tis the season for holiday parties, and if you are hosting you’re going to need some delicious food and drinks. Alex Butler visited Manatawny Still Works to show us some delicious, quick drink ideas that both you and your guests will love.

Apple Cider drink:

Ingredients: Whole gallon of Apple Cider, cup of honey, fall spices (blend of cinnamon, clove, and star anise), 2 cups of fresh lemon juice, add spirit of your choosing (whiskey, rum, vodka, tequila, etc.)

Instructions: Warm on low heat on the stove and let it simmer

Maple Old Fashioned:

Ingredients: 2 oz whiskey, a few dashes of angostura bitters, 2 dashes of orange bitters, little bit of maple syrup

Instructions: Add all ingredients in glass with ice, stir, and garnish with an orange peel

Apple brandy sangria:

Ingredients: 3 apples, 3 pears, 3 oranges, sugar, fresh lemon juice, apple cider, 3 bottles of wine

Instructions: Cut apples, pears, oranges and let them sit with sugar, add fresh lemon juice, add apple cider, add your 3 bottles of wine

You can find more recipes and information on Manatawny Still Works.