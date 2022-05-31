Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on May 20, 2022

Police say 79-year-old Aynur Douthwaite was last seen at her home on the 200 block of Queen Street. No time was disclose by the police.

Douthwaite was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police say.

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Douthwaite.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

