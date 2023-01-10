Philadelphia Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that left three people dead in Mayfair on Monday night.

At approximately 9:57 p.m. on January 9th, police responded to the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in Mayfair.

The 1st victim was an 18-year-old Hispanic male who was found with multiple gunshot wounds on his body. Responding medics pronounced him on the scene at 10:03 p.m.

The 2nd victim was a 19-year-old Hispanic male who was found with multiple gunshot wounds on his body. Medics pronounced the victim on the scene at 10:03 p.m.

The 3rd victim was a 24-year-old Hispanic Male who was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to Nazareth Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:38 p.m.

The 4th victim is a 28-year-old Hispanic male located with multiple gunshot wound to the body. He was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing with the Homicide Detectives Division, and no identities have been released.