U.S. Senator John Fetterman checked himself into the Walter Reed national Military Medical Center center to receive treatment for clinical depression last Thursday February 16th.

According to a statement by U.S. Senator John Fetterman’s Chief of Staff, Adam Jentleson, Senator Fetterman “has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks.”

This morning PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis Hall spoke to Dr. Frank Farley, a psychologist and Temple University Professor to speak about clinical depression and the Senator’s diagnosis.

Signs and symptoms of Clinical Depression:

Feelings of sadness, tearfulness, emptiness or hopelessness

Angry outbursts, irritability or frustration, even over small matters

Loss of interest or pleasure in most or all normal activities, such as sex, hobbies or sports

Sleep disturbances, including insomnia or sleeping too much

Tiredness and lack of energy, so even small tasks take extra effort

Reduced appetite and weight loss or increased cravings for food and weight gain

Anxiety, agitation or restlessness

Slowed thinking, speaking or body movements

Feelings of worthlessness or guilt, fixating on past failures or self-blame

Trouble thinking, concentrating, making decisions and remembering things

Frequent or recurrent thoughts of death, suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts or suicide

Unexplained physical problems, such as back pain or headaches

Over 80 million people worldwide are affected by Clinical or Major Depression.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.