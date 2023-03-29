The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public’s help finding whoever shot and abandoned a dog in West Philadelphia.



Last night, a Philadelphia ACCT officer was dispatched to 1200 block of South 54th Street for reports of an injured dog that was hit by a car. Upon arrival, the officer transported the dog to a local emergency Veterinary hospital, where officials discovered that the dog had multiple gunshot wounds on its body.

Based upon evidence and blood found on the scene, officers believe the dog was shot on the street and left to die. After the perpetrator left, the dog was able to crawl onto the porch of a nearby home where it was located by a good Samaritan, and reported to police.

This act of cruelty is especially heartbreaking not only for its nature, but because of this brave animal’s fight to survive,” said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. “She was left in the street to die, but was able to drag herself up the steps next to the door of a Good Samaritan and in her own way, ask for help.”

The dog who was named Alexia by the PSPCA, is currently recovering at the organizations Philadelphia headquarters.

Alexia was found with multiple gunshot wounds and injuries to her muzzle and shoulder areas, and PSCPA doctors said that Alexia will eventually need an amputation of one of her front legs.

If you have any information about the person or people responsible for this act of cruelty, the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team urges you to contact them at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org.