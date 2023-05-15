The PSPCA has rescued 74 chihuahua-type dogs from a home in Kensington, after police discovered unsanitary conditions and reported concerns for the dogs welfare.

According to the PSPCA, the Police Department submitted a report regarding a large number of dogs living inside a property on the 1900 block of North Orianna Street.

Last week, Philadelphia Police were at the 1900 N Orianna Street property serving an order related to an individual living inside the home, when they discovered the unsanitary living conditions of the pups.

What was originally reported as 40 dogs, turned into a rescue operation for 74 dogs.

According to a rule in the city of Philadelphia, no more than 13 spayed/neutered dogs are permitted in one home, said the PSPCA.

Due to the unsanitary living conditions and poor welfare of the dogs, the PSPCA removed the dogs from the property and subsequently transported them to PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters where the dogs are currently undergoing forensic examinations and are being cared for by the shelter’s medical team.

Nicole Wilson, Director of Animal Law Enforcement and Shelter Operations at the Pennsylvania SPCA said, “A quiet Thursday evening for our Animal Law Enforcement team transformed into a large scale rescue. ” “With a shelter already full of adoptable dogs as well as those tied up in court cases, our team never hesitates to rescue animals who are victims of cruelty and neglect. In this case we added 74 more dogs, all of whom will receive the best care and a new chapter through adoption.”

Starting today, Monday May 15, the public can submit applications to adopt the rescued chihuahuas.

The investigation into the cruelty and neglect of the dogs is ongoing, and charges are pending until the full investigation is concluded.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.