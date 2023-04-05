The Pennsylvania SPCA is offering a $10,000 reward for information about two dogs shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood.

The first incident occurred on March 27th on 1200 block of South 54th street. Based upon evidence and blood found on the scene, officers believe the dog named Alexia, by the PSPCA, was shot on the street and left to die. After the perpetrator left, Alexia was able to crawl onto the porch of a nearby home where she was located by a good Samaritan, and reported to police.

This act of cruelty is especially heartbreaking not only for its nature, but because of this brave animal’s fight to survive,” said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. “She was left in the street to die, but was able to drag herself up the steps next to the door of a Good Samaritan and in her own way, ask for help.”

A second dog was found deceased inside a trash bag just two days later on March 29th. The dog was found on the 6000 block of Allman Street, which is just blocks away from the first shooting.

The PSPCA Forensic Veterinary team determined that dog had been shot and succumbed to its injuries.

Due to the distance and time between the shooting, PSPCA officers believe these incidents may be related.

“The details of what happened to Alexia and this second dog are still being revealed. We know that there are people out there with knowledge of what occurred,” said Nicole Wilson, PSPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement. “Cases like this don’t usually stop with one or two victims unless someone steps up and says something. If you saw something; now it’s time say something.”

If you have any information about these cases, you should call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA or email cruelty@pspca.org.