Get out your best lederhosen or dirndl because Oktoberfest is almost here!

Philadelphia’s favorite German restaurant, Brauhaus Schmitz, is getting ready to take over the Philly and South Jersey area with three large Oktoberfest celebrations.

The fun all starts in Philadelphia with the 15th Annual South Street Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 16. The all day, all age block party will be filled with a dozen varieties of German beers, savory schnitzels, sausages and food, live Oom-pah music by Die Heimatklänge, dance performances by the United German Hungarians, liter lift competitions, face painting, family fun, and more, all in a giant shaded tent for over 1,000 people.

The event will be free for general admission which is first come first, but there are VIP ticket options available which include private access to the Brauer Bund, VIP drafts, a liter mug, a Bavarian buffet, seven tokens for beer, no-wait private bathrooms, and additional merch.

Location: 700 South Street in front of Brauhaus Schmitz

The celebrations then continue in South Jersey for the 6th Annual Oktoberfest in Haddon Township’s 20,000 square foot outside beer garden. The full day, all ages celebration, partners with Keg & Kitchen to feature a pig roast, live music by Maria and John Band, Bavarian food, decorations, authentic Munich-style benches, giant steins of German beers and more.

The family-friendly event is free and food and drinks will be pay-as-you-go.

Location: Haddon Square Pop Up Garden, 51 Haddon Ave, Westmont, NJ 08108

Lastly, Oktoberfest comes back to Philly, for one of the most authentic celebrations in the area. The 5th Annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest will be held on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14, 2023. The 23rd Street Armory will transform from top to bottom into a scene right out of Munich with miles of blue and white décor, custom art, traditional Oktoberfest tables and benches, live music by Die Heimatklänge on Friday and Die Schlauberger Band on Saturday, traditional German dance performances with United German Hungarians, and tons of delicious food and drinks.

New this year, celebrate the 5th anniversary with $10 off on all tickets for Friday night! General admission is $20 per person for Friday and $30 per person for Saturday which includes one beer. VIP is $65 for Friday and $75 for Saturday which includes early entrance, reserved seating, two liters of beer, table service, a platter of food, and private bathrooms. The UBER VIP is $85 for Friday and $95 for Saturday and it is intended for groups of 4-6 people and includes early entrance, reserved seating, two liters of beer, a meat and cheese board, a Bavarian butchers platter, ‘Schnapski for 4’ and private bathrooms. .

Location: 23rd Street Armory, 22 South 23rd Street, Philadelphia, PA

Tickets for the 5th Annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest can be purchased HERE.

“Philadelphia continues to be one of the top spots in America to celebrate Oktoberfest,” said Brauhaus Schmitz Owner Doug Hager. “We have been celebrating Oktoberfest in Philadelphia for 15 years now and there’s no slowing down. We want to thank the tens of thousands of people over the years that have celebrated with us at South Street, 23rd Street Armory and Haddon Square in South Jersey. We are back this year and bigger than ever – and hope to see everyone out there raising a liter, singing their hearts out and on their feet dancing.”

You can find more information about Oktoberfest and get tickets, HERE.