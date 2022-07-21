The development will be completed in time for the 2031-2032 NBA season.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia 76ers announced Thursday a new development company called 76 Devcorp that has created a plan for a new home for the NBA team.

According to its planners, the new arena, 76 Place, will cost approximately $1.3B to build. The facility would be located at 10th and Market Streets in Philadelphia’s East Market district and require the demolition of existing buildings.

Chairman of 76 Devcorp, David Adelman, will partner with Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment to bring this billion-dollar idea together.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are a storied Philadelphia institution with a proven track record of investing in their community. That’s why we’re committed to building a world-class home in the heart of the City and creating a privately-funded arena that strengthens ties within the local community through investments that prioritize equity, inclusivity and accessibility,” said Josh Harris, 76ers Managing Partner. “David Adelman shares our vision for ensuring that the new arena is an anchoring force in the local community, creating well-paying jobs and economic opportunities for those who need them most.”

According to the Sixers, Center City was chosen primarily because it is the most transit-rich location in all of Philadelphia.

“Quite simply put, there is no better place to build an arena in Philadelphia than in Center City, with its robust public transit infrastructure and existing dynamic businesses eager to serve fans and visitors alike. 76 Devcorp is inspired by many successful sports and entertainment arenas built in dense urban centers that promote integration with the surrounding communities. We’re dedicated to making sure this development is a win for our fans and Philadelphia at large,” said Adelman.

