Two programs in conjunction with the Philadelphia School District are among initiatives helping to prepare students with disabilities for the workplace. “Project Search” and “Project Launch” is in its seventh year and provides job preparation and support to find employment for students graduating high school.

Students were recognized with certificates on Friday at Drexel University after completing the program where they attended a breakfast and awards ceremony. PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall, anchor and Director of Community Affairs was the mistress of ceremonies and offered brief remarks.

Transition Pathways at Drexel University is also a key part of the program and helps students learn essential skills. Over 150 students have participated in the program. Organizers say the vast majority of students have been hired.

For more information click here.