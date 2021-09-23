Project HOME hosts Annual Fundraiser and Community Event: Bring Philly Home

PHL17 News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President and Executive Director of Project HOME, Sister Mary Scullion explains Project HOME’s upcoming event, “Bring Philly HOME.”

The purpose of this event gives individuals a chance to learn more about Project HOME, how to get involved by donating or volunteering and various ways people can come together to end chronic street homelessness.

This is the organization’s 13th year hosting Bring Philly HOME it runs from September 23 through the 29. This year’s event will feature smaller, in-person events and virtual activities. To learn more click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hispanic Heritage Month

More Hispanic Heritage Month