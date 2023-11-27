A prisoner has escaped from Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after he was taken into custody for a Grand Larceny Warrant.

Police say Richard Renzo (White) escaped from their custody around 3 a.m. when he was transported to Jefferson Hospital for an injury he had obtained prior to being arrested.

Richard Renzo had an open probation warrant in Philadelphia and a Grand Larceny Warrant out of New York City.

Richard is a male approximately in his 50s, with brown hair, and a thin build, and was last seen wearing a hospital gown or shirt.

Anyone with information about Renzo’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 215-686-3093.