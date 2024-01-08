by: Amanda VanAllen Posted: Jan 8, 2024 / 10:53 AM EST Updated: Jan 8, 2024 / 11:00 AM EST SHARE Clinical Psychologist and Author Dr. Geri-Lynn Utter talks to PHL17’s Amanda VanAllen about ways to make your mental health part of your New Year’s Resolutions. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel