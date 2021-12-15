Akron, Ohio (WPHL)– According to Akron Beacon Journal, the principal at I Promise Academy, Brandi Davis, resigned after allegedly slapping a student in the face.

Davis is being accused of slapping a 11-year-old student in the face for using profanity in September, According to Akron Beacon Journal. The mother of the 11-year-old boy told the Beacon Journal that her son had a busted, bleeding lip that was so severe he had to wear a mask.

Mark Williamson, the Akron Public Schools spokesperson, confirmed the news to The Beacon Journal. The district will be notifying the state, a step that must be taken in cases where there is a possibility an educator’s license could be in jeopardy, says Williamson.

The school released a statement following the incident;

I Promise School Image: Getty Images

“We are family, and that means we support every one of our I PROMISE educators, students, and family members through anything they may be going through,” the statement said. “In this and in every case, we will always do everything we can to make sure all are loved and supported during these times as we learn and grow as a family.”