As if you needed another reason to love PrimoHoagies, the company is continuing its promise to deliver holiday cheer to families and children in need. Through PrimoCares, the organization is launching its Season of Giving Giveaway. The company will be donating $1,000 to a family in need every Friday from November 4 to December 23.

COO Eric Bonner stops by the Hatfield Kitchen to tell us more and showcase some of the brand’s seasonal sandwiches.

You can nominate deserving families via PrimoCares.org.