Primo Hoagies has just reached an amazing milestone! The new location that just opened in Sewell, NJ marks its 100th store.

The first 100 customers in line got free Primo sized hoagies and the lucky 100th customer, won free hoagies for a full year.

The celebration had a string band playing, an official ribbon-cutting, and even a bread-breaking ceremony.

Known for its gourmet hoagies with meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked seeded rolls, Primos’ now has locations everywhere from Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey, and even Texas.

Primos’ says they just had their strongest first quarter in sales history and plan to achieve $100 million by the end of 2023.

If this pacing continues, Primos’ also says they will have twenty-five more stores open by the end of the year.

“As we celebrate the opening of our 100th location, I am extremely proud of the success we have achieved thus far. This is a major milestone in the franchise industry, and it demonstrates the strength and appeal of the PrimoHoagies brand,” said Nicholas Papanier Jr., owner, president, and CEO. “

You can find more information and order a hoagies on Primo Hoagies.