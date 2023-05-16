Today is Pennsylvania’s Primary Election day, and while voters will be spending the day casting their ballots for the next justice for the Supreme Court, Judge of the Commonwealth Court, and local titles such as as city commissioner and sheriff, Philadelphia’s main responsibly will be choosing it’s 100th mayor.

Among the nine democratic candidates, and one republican candidate running for Mayor, choosing just one to vote for can be a daunting task. In this article we will break down Philadelphia’s most pressing topics and each candidates campaign mission and stance.

In PHL17’s exclusive poll by Emerson College, results show Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker, Rebecca Rhynhart, and Allan Domb are in a virtual four way tie.

Information in this article will be sourced from PHL17’s Mayoral Forum and each candidates campaign website.

2023 Philadelphia Mayoral Candidates:

Current committeeman and minister, Warren Bloom Sr. is an advocate for education, jobs, equal rights, union rights and labor rights. As a candidate to be Philly’s next mayor, Bloom Sr. is confident “that together, we can advance a solid and common vision for our city”.

Current State Representative of the 10th legislative district, Amen Brown is a fearless advocate for Philadelphia’s community. As a candidate to be Philly’s next mayor, Brown aims to be a bold, strong advocate that has the courage to take a stand and make tough decisions to move the city forward.

Founder and CEO of Brown’s Super Stores, Jeff Brown has a vision for Philadelphia where opportunities are not limited or defined by race, ethnicity, or zip code. As a candidate to be Philly’s next mayor, Brown hopes to address longstanding issues of generational poverty, create safer streets and communities, create better economic opportunity, and increase the quality of public education.

Retired Judge James DeLeon’ hopes ‘s number one priority is to better the safety of Philadelphia. As a candidate to be Philly’s next mayor, DeLeon will create a safety plan “to ensure that we are able to live long, undisturbed lives and enjoy the beauties that out great city has to offer.”

Businessman, community and government leader, Allan Domb is running for mayor because he understands that the city is in Crisis. As a candidate to be Philly’s next mayor, Domb will fight to fix the city’s public safety crisis, poverty crisis, affordable housing crisis and education crisis.

Former City Councilmember, teacher, and long-time community organizer, Helen Gym is fighting to be a bold voice for Philadelphia’s future. As a candidate to be Philly’s next mayor, Gym’s top priority will be to ensure that every Philadelphian is safe and feels safe

Delscia Gray (D)

Current protective services officer with Jefferson Health, Deliscia Gray is running for Philadelphia mayor.

City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker has a penchant for getting things done. As a candidate to be Philly’s next mayor, Parker has plans to tackles Philadelphia’s Safety, education, cleanliness, and economic opportunity issues.

Former city controler Rebecca Rhynhart is a bold, independent leader who’s been fighting to move Philadelphia forward. As a candidate to be Philly’s next mayor, Rhynhart will fight to strengthen all of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods, tackle gun violence, make our city safer, clean up our streets, crack down on illegal dumping, and fix our public schools.

Former Member of Philadelphia City Council, David Oh, is the only republican candidate running for Philadelphia mayor. As a candidate to be Philly’s next mayor, David Oh will work hard to make our city a great place to live, work and raise a family.