Pride Paws employees made stops at several South Jersey police departments in honor of National K-9 Veterans Day. They handed out their homemade dog biscuits, in return for some puppy love.

Located on Main Street in Medford, New Jersey, Pride Paws is a nonprofit pet shop that hires adults with developmental disabilities and trains them for future job opportunities. Recently, Pride Paws began a partnership with Central Bark, a groomer in Medford. This partnership means Pride Paws employees can spend some time training at Central Bark, with the goal of ultimately getting hired there.

To show your support for the program, stop by the storefront or donate to the Pride Ventures, Inc. website.