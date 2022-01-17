Two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, and sadly, we are now seeing record numbers of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, all because of the highly contagious omicron variant. So many are being impacted more than ever with friends and family getting sick, or maybe even you have battled Covid-19 yourself. Motivational speaker and author Lisa Bien are joining us to discuss her plan to deal with Covid-19 if she ever caught it.

Bien said her plan prepared her after being sick with Covid-19 for two weeks, so she was fine in quarantine. She also said be mindful of your friends with Covid-19 and not judge them for having it.