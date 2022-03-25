

Holy Tomato Pie in Blackwood, New Jersey continues to establish itself as one of the top spots in the area for creative and tasty homemade pizza. The restaurant is in its twelfth year serving South Jersey and owner Summer Stanley is committed to triggering all of her guests’ senses.

“The vibe of the atmosphere, the music, everything down to the eclectic decorations, we just wanted it to be a full sensory experience and on top of it we wanted to build relationships with our customers,” said Stanley.

From margherita and buffalo chicken pies to their namesake, the tomato pie, Stanley adds it’s always about creating enjoyable memories for the customers.

“We have these contacts all over the US that are, you know they’ll keep up with us or they’ll comment on our Facebook like we love it when we came in 10 years ago and if we’re ever in the area we’ll come back, so we just want it to be memorable.”