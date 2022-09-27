Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a group of teens who looted a Mayfair Wawa Saturday.

The incident happened on the 7001 block of Roosevelt Blvd around 8:30 pm.

According to police, several teens entered a Wawa and looted the establishment. Several items were knocked over to the floor and stolen. Once the mob fled the store, police say some of the teens jumped on parked cars, and some fights broke out.

Several videos of the mayhem went viral on social media late Saturday night.

Police urge the public to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.