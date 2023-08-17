PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — A Philadelphia Police is injured after pursuing a stolen vehicle in Logan.

The Philadelphia Police Department says the officer was following a stolen vehicle on the 1900 block of West Wingohocking Street at 12:02 p.m. 1

The officer was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she was admitted, but listed in stable condition.

At this point Philadelphia Police have not released information on how the officer was injured.

