Potent Pot Causing Psychosis in Teens – How To Get help Regarding Drug Use — Addiction Specialist Segment Idea. *guest has an event coming up also the next day – candlelight vigil for people who lost loved ones to an overdose. Philly-based substance abuse counselor, Eric Gremminger of the national recovery platform ERPHealth, speaks on the dangerous uptick in teen marijuana use. Formerly addicted to drug himself according to his publicist — Eric can offer insight into warning signs to look out for in your child, how to know when a dependency may be forming, and strategies to help your child.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction